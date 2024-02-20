Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,197 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FirstEnergy worth $43,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 407,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. 1,298,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 90.61%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

