Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 65,846 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,846 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $26,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.