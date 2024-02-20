Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $18.42 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 346,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.75. 1,233,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,272,149. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.