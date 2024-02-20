Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Lithia Motors worth $38,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,893,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,152,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 678,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,414,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.71. The company had a trading volume of 47,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,543. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.08. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lithia Motors

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.