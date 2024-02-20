BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.
BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $44.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 in the last 90 days. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BridgeBio Pharma
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
Featured Articles
