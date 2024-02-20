BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $44.32.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 in the last 90 days. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BridgeBio Pharma

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.