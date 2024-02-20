BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.

BBIO stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 962.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 596,386 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,629,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

