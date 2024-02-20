Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.14.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

BHF opened at $47.63 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 62,514 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.