BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Trading Up 3.9%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 138,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 437,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $931.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,312,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

