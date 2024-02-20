Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of BYFC opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

