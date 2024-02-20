Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $32.73

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Chewy has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,559,285 shares of company stock worth $254,221,095. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

