Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Target Price at $22.36

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 132,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,989,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94,881 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 388,343 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

