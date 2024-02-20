Brokerages Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT at $10.14

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 472,778 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 612,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 221,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

