Brokerages Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT at $10.14

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of LAZR opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.55.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
