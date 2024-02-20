Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Price Target at $8.00

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

