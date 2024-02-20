Brokerages Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target at $21.00

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Bank of America lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $18.46 on Thursday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -615.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,585.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $126,644. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 103.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

