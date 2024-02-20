Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $23.10

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $22.32. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 17,853 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BBU. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Business Partners

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

