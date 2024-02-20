Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

BTX opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $98.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

