C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.29

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.29 and last traded at $71.76, with a volume of 49046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

