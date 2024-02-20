C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 6.9%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 3,086,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,953,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 33.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.