Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Cabot has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cabot has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $86.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cabot by 91.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

