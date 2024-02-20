Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $59.73. 186,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 568,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $652,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,478 shares of company stock worth $477,739 over the last ninety days. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 175,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

