Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 178,100 shares during the quarter. Caleres makes up approximately 1.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 2.31% of Caleres worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAL. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 156.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. 193,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.95. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $421,717.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,017,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $421,717.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,017,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Articles

