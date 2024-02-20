Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at Cormark

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:CGY traded up C$1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$60.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$46.27 and a 12-month high of C$66.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.95.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$175.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$172.30 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.691343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Young Park sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.46, for a total value of C$177,736.08. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

