Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

