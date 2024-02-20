Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

CALT opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $632.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

