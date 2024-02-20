Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CWB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cormark increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.09.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CWB stock traded up C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.34. 188,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,547. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.65. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.96 and a twelve month high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6533505 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

