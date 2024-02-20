Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $775.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.93.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $44.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $681.25. 46,724,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,080,117. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

