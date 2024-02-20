Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.92.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $318.32. 173,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,922. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.22. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $321.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.36.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

