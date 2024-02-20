Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $440.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.28. 428,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,401. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.90. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock worth $7,636,550. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

