Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Gap Down to $137.23

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.23, but opened at $130.83. Capital One Financial shares last traded at $136.09, with a volume of 4,901,614 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

