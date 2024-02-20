Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Capri Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Capri by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 2,460,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capri by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after buying an additional 581,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

