Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. 239,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,327. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.