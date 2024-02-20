Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dover by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.30. 171,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,904. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $164.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.18.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

