Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $134.21. 533,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,829. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

