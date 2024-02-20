Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,961 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Haleon by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,842,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,561,000 after buying an additional 3,790,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Haleon by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 3,554,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Up 1.1 %

Haleon stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,427. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.