CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading 3.4% Higher

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.95. 16,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 139,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($37.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($34.77). On average, equities analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $119,821,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,823,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,938,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,333,000.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

