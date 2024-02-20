Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance
Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5255 per share. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.
About Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
