Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $58.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.29.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CARR stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

