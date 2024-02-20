Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Carvana Stock Down 8.9 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:CVNA opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $62.59.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

