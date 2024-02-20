Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by Raymond James to Underperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.27.

CVNA stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.59.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,346,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,050,000 after buying an additional 165,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

