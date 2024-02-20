Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.82.

CELH opened at $64.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85. Celsius has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.19 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

