Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $5,071,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 41.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 343,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,630,000 after buying an additional 101,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Trading Up 1.1 %

Centene stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.60. 1,101,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.