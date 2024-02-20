CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 4,728 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,680 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $114,640,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.1 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

