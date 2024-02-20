CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,321 shares of company stock worth $93,154,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,146.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,165.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,051.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $946.25.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.