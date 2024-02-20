CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,186 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PAR Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PAR Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in PAR Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

PAR Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PAR stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.02. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $49.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

