CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295,555 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 45.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,403,000 after buying an additional 2,239,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 1,627,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 563.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 877,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of EC opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

