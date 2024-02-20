CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.61-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

