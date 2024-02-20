Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 7.4%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.88. 128,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 536,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.