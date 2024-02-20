Central Bancompany, Inc. (CBCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Central Bancompany Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBCY opened at $705.00 on Tuesday. Central Bancompany has a 52-week low of $650.00 and a 52-week high of $792.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $702.96 and its 200 day moving average is $702.75.
Central Bancompany Company Profile
