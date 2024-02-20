Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,343,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,682,243 shares.The stock last traded at $41.20 and had previously closed at $42.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

In other news, insider Ramiro Sanchez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $424,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,162.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ramiro Sanchez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $424,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,162.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,057 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 372,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

