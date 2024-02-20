CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Piper Sandler

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

Shares of CF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.67. 254,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

